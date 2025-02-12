Super Rutuja’s all-round show

Later, she claimed three wickets for one run in five balls with her off-spin as the Chembur outfit were bowled out for 32 in 5.5 overs

Rutuja Wandhe

Rutuja Wandhe was on song with bat and ball for St Joseph Convent, Bandra, against Karnataka HS, Chembur, in Round 2 of the T10 Late Manoramaben Apte Girls U-16 cricket tournament at the Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Rutuja smashed 69 not out in 36 balls (9x4, 2x6) to help her team post 142-2 in 10 overs. Later, she claimed three wickets for one run in five balls with her off-spin as the Chembur outfit were bowled out for 32 in 5.5 overs.

Brief scores

St Joseph Convent 142-2 (Rutuja Wandhe 69 not out) beat Chembur Karnataka 32 all out in 5.5 overs (Rutuja Wandhe 3-1) by 110 runs.

National English School: 107-1 (Antara Tawde 63 not out) beat Sane Guruji English 55-4 by 52 runs.

Oxford Public 140-1 (Riya Thakur 64 not out, Kashvi Dekhia 48 not out) beat Sri Ma Vidyalaya, Thane 45-5 in 10 overs by 95 runs.

Pawar Public 19-9 lost to Shardashram Vidyalaya 20-0 in 0.5 overs by 10 wkts.

Vasant Vihar HS 114-3 beat Podar International, Nerul: 26-6 in 10 overs by 88 runs.