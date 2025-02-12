Breaking News
No cash rewards for GM, IM not ideal: Erigaisi

Updated on: 12 February,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

“It is maybe [demotivating] for the parents. When they have to make some financial calls. It’s not something ideal,” Erigaisi said

Arjun Erigaisi

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi believes the government’s recent decision to stop cash rewards for attaining the titles of Grandmaster and International Master is ‘not ideal.’ 


Also Read: Musiala key to Bayern Munich’s UCL hopes


Earlier this month, the sports ministry had eliminated the reward system for players, who were receiving Rs 4 lakh for achieving a GM title and Rs 1.5 lakh for  an IM title. Cash will now only be given for winning world-level competitions. “It is maybe [demotivating] for the parents. When they have to make some financial calls. It’s not something ideal,” Erigaisi said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

