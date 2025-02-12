No cash rewards for GM, IM not ideal: Erigaisi

“It is maybe [demotivating] for the parents. When they have to make some financial calls. It’s not something ideal,” Erigaisi said

Arjun Erigaisi

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi believes the government’s recent decision to stop cash rewards for attaining the titles of Grandmaster and International Master is ‘not ideal.’

Earlier this month, the sports ministry had eliminated the reward system for players, who were receiving Rs 4 lakh for achieving a GM title and Rs 1.5 lakh for an IM title. Cash will now only be given for winning world-level competitions. “It is maybe [demotivating] for the parents. When they have to make some financial calls. It’s not something ideal,” Erigaisi said.

