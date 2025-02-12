Musiala key to Bayern Munich’s UCL hopes

Long known as a promising talent with a unique set of skills, Germany midfielder Musiala is now delivering regularly for Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich face Celtic in Glasgow in the first leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday knowing midfielder Jamal Musiala has added another string to his impressive bow i.e. consistency.

Long known as a promising talent with a unique set of skills, Germany midfielder Musiala is now delivering regularly for Bayern Munich.

Still just 21, Musiala has established himself alongside Harry Kane as Bayern Munich’s two most productive and reliable attacking outlets.

If Bayern, the hosts of this season’s final, are to get past Celtic and continue their bid to become the first team to win the European Cup in their home stadium since Inter Milan in 1964-65, Musiala will be a key figure.

The German has netted 15 goals in 29 games across all competitions this season, Musiala’s dependability this season has been crucial as several other Bayern attackers, barring Kane, struggle for form.

While on paper it may seem an easy draw for Bayern, their away record in the current edition of the tournament has been lackluster.

The Bavarian giants have lost to Barcelona, Aston Villa and Feyenoord by a combined total of eight goals to one. Meanwhile, their Irish opponents have not lost a home game at Celtic Park since Decemeber 2023.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said on Friday: “Celtic is a force at home. We’re going there with great respect and we know what this stadium can radiate. It can lead to a special energy. It’s true we haven’t been too impressive away from home, that’s something we can definitely improve.”

