Upbeat Australia threatened to take control of the first day of the Ashes series before an unbeaten 64-run partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow lifted England to 240-5 at tea in an evenly-balanced contest

Harry Brook (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Super unlucky' Harry Brooke departs after never-seen-before dismissal: Watch x 00:00

It seemed every bit that Harry Brook's misfortunes from the recently-concluded IPL were carried into the Ashes series after he was dismissed in the most bizarre manner on the first day of play in the opener on Friday.

Upbeat Australia threatened to take control of the first day of the Ashes series before an unbeaten 64-run partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow lifted England to 240-5 at tea in an evenly-balanced contest. Root was 66 not out and his Yorkshire clubmate Bairstow had 33. The pair came together after Brook was out in bizarre fashion on the second delivery of the 38th over.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what seemed like a harmless delivery on the leg stump, Brook decided to shoulder his arms, in the hope of not being adjudged out in front of the stumps as Lyon bowled round the wicket. Perplexed, Brook was busy in retaining his posture when the ball lobbed off his thigh high into the air. With wicket-keeper Alex Carey and backward short-leg fielder Marnus Labuschagne looking up in search of the ball, it had not only deceived Brooke but also the fielders nearby.

Watch the video below.

Coming to the match, England scored at nearly five runs an over in the morning but refrained from an all-out 'Bazball' attack, settling for a mix of some 54 singles and 12 fours but no sixes to go to lunch on 124-3 against an uncharacteristically cautious Australia. Ben Stokes was out for a single to Josh Hazlewood (2-44) in wicketkeeper Alex Carey's third catch of the innings. Root and Brook brought up their 50 partnership at almost a run-a-ball.

Also Read: England vs Australia: Five players to look forward to during Ashes 2023 Series

Australia needed wickets and broke through, though not in the way it expected. Lyon (2-71) bowled Brook when the batter's thigh pad sent the ball looping into the air and seemingly away from his crease before dropping centrally and spinning back onto the stumps, with Brook taking no preventive action.

Stokes came into huge cheers and almost got out in the same over, putting his wicket in peril with an ambitious reverse sweep. The captain was caught behind shortly after at the other end, appealed, and walked off when the screen showed a definite edge.

England was 176-5 and the game moving Australia's way until Root and Bairstow joined forces.

Zak Crawley (61) was earlier dismissed by seamer Scott Boland off the last ball before lunch. Australia had set mostly defensive fields after losing the toss on an excellent wicket to bat on in hot and sunny conditions.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he would have also batted first, no surprise given his team boasts the top three-ranked Test batters in Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Australia has not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 but entered the game as the newly crowned world test champion after beating India on Sunday. It hammered England 4-0 in the last Ashes series in 2021-22, meaning Australia needs only to draw the best-of-five contest to keep cricket's famed urn.

(With AP inputs)