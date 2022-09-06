Suresh Raina retires: Indian cricket fraternity extend their gratitude and best wishes

Raina, a star of the Indian team as well as the CSK franchise, announced the news about his retirement from all formats of cricket on September 6th

Suresh Raina celebrates a wicket during an ICC T20 World cup match at Eden Garden, in Kolkata. Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. Pic/ PTI

Following Suresh Raina's retirement from all formats of cricket, cricketers took to social media to extend their good wishes to the former Indian middle-order batsman for the next phase of his life. They also recalled their association with him.

Former India batter Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media to recall his under-19 days with the left-handed batter, saying that his "batting charm was so special".

"My first memory of @ImRaina was when we played for u-19 India. That batting charm was so special to start with. Wishing you great life ahead brother. I'm sure we will see you play some more cricket," tweeted Raina.

KL Rahul also thanked the middle-order batter for all the wonderful memories on and off the field.

"Thank you for all the wonderful memories on and off the field. Wishing you the best for your future endeavours," KL Rahul said.

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also took to social media to congratulate Raina on a successful career. Raina won the Indian Premier League four times with the yellow franchise. "The streets of Anbuden will never forget what Chinna Thala meant to each and every one of us! Thank You, Mr. IPL!," said a tweet from CSK's Twitter handle.

Former Indian opener and teammate Gautam Gambhir also took to social media for congratulating Raina on the completion of his successful cricketing career. "An all-rounder for all seasons! Welcome to the next season of life! #SureshRaina," tweeted Gambhir.

Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

