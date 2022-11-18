Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘beautiful’ Birthday wish for wife Devisha

The centre of my universe, the solver of all my problems, the one that keeps me motivated, focused, and grounded. I truly don’t know what I’d do without you. Here’s celebrating the biggest blessing that was sent my way.” He is currently in New Zealand for an ODI and T20I series

Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav considers wife Devisha as the biggest blessing that came his way. On Thursday, he Instagrammed this picture for his 5.1 million followers and wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. The centre of my universe, the solver of all my problems, the one that keeps me motivated, focused, and grounded. I truly don’t know what I’d do without you. Here’s celebrating the biggest blessing that was sent my way.” He is currently in New Zealand for an ODI and T20I series.

