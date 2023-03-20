Suryakumar Yadav gets team’s backing despite lean ODI run

Suryakumar was dismissed in identical manner in the first two ODIs against Australia—trapped leg-before off in-swinging deliveries from Mitchell Starc on first balls he faced—with his barren run in the format now stretching further

India’s Suryakumar Yadav walks back after being dismissed for a golden duck against Australia yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday said right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has struggled to find his mojo in one-day cricket after a dazzling run in T20 format, knows that he has to perform well, and the team management will give him a longer run.

Suryakumar was dismissed in identical manner in the first two ODIs against Australia—trapped leg-before off in-swinging deliveries from Mitchell Starc on first balls he faced—with his barren run in the format now stretching further.

The contest on Sunday was Suryakumar’s 16th ODI without a fifty, with an unbeaten 34 against New Zealand his highest score. Suryakumar had walked out at No. 4, a spot vacated by Shreyas Iyer, who is out due to a back injury with no set timeline for return.

“We don’t know about [Shreyas] Iyer’s return. At this time there is a spot available so we have to play him [Suryakumar]. He has obviously shown a lot of potential with white ball and I have said it many times before [that] guys with potential will be given some run,” Rohit told the media after India’s 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the second ODI.

“Of course, he knows that he needs to do while in a slightly longer format of the game as well. I think things are there in his mind as well. Like I said, guys with potential will have enough run where you know they should not feel that,” he added.

101

No. of runs Surya has scored in his last 10 ODIs

