Suryakumar Yadav’s confidence rubs off on others as well, says Rohit

Updated on: 14 May,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

After a slow start to the season, Suryakumar is back to his explosive best. In MI’s 27-run win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Friday, he blazed away to an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, notching his maiden IPL century

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma feels Suryakumar Yadav oozes confidence which rubs off on the other batters in his side. 


After a slow start to the season, Suryakumar is back to his explosive best. In MI’s 27-run win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Friday, he blazed away to an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, notching his maiden IPL century.



“The guy has got confidence. We wanted to keep a right-left combination, but SKY [Suryakumar] came in and said no, he wanted to go in,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. “That is the kind of confidence he has and that rubs off on others. Every game he wants to start afresh and does not look back at the previous one. Sometimes you can sit back and feel proud, but that is not the case with him,” he added.

