Switch hit should be banned completely: former NZ player Scott Styris

Updated on: 16 July,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
As per the current laws, a batter cannot be ruled out LBW if the ball pitches outside the leg, even if it hits the stumps. Now, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has countered Ashwin’s view by calling for a ban on the switch hit itself

A few days back, speaking on his YouTube channel, ace India off-spinner R Ashwin had said that a batsman should be adjudged LBW even if the ball is pitched outside leg stump if they are playing the switch hit.

As per the current laws, a batter cannot be ruled out LBW if the ball pitches outside the leg, even if it hits the stumps. Now, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has countered Ashwin’s view by calling for a ban on the switch hit itself.




“Well, I sort of gotta go back half a step here. I loved a lot of the points that Ashwin made. I completely disagreed with all his solutions. I actually think even though we just had some fun with the switch hit, I think the switch hit should be banned completely. Just as there are rules for bowlers, I don’t think a batsman should be able to change his hands over and I don’t believe he should be able to change his feet,” Styris told Sports18.

