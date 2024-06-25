T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs in the final Super 8 game here to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq (2nd L) and Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (L) celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 match (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article T20 WC 2024, AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh by 8 runs to reach semifinals x 00:00

T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs in the final Super 8 game here to qualify for their maiden T20 World Cup semifinals.

In a must-win match which saw frequent rain interruptions, Afghanistan scored 115 for 5 in their 20 overs and then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 105 in 17.5 overs. The match was truncated to 19-overs-a-side due to inclement weather. Bangladesh was given a revised target of 114.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Afghans opted to bat on winning the toss, Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with a 55-ball 43 but Rishad Hossain (3/26) snapped three wickets to restrict Afghanistan to 115 for 5. However, Afghanistan showed just why and how they have managed to come this far in international cricket since becoming a full ICC member only in 2017, producing a gritty bowling performance, spearheaded by Rashid (4/23) and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq (4/26).

From Bangladesh, Litton Das scored an unbeaten 49-ball 54 but couldn't take the team home.

Afghanistan have relied on their opening pair with the bat and bowl to set up their victories and the script was no different on Tuesday.

While Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran forged a crucial 59-run stand with the bat, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen picked up wickets upfront. Farooqi, who has made a habit of snaring early wickets, did exactly that as he sent Tanzid Hasan (0) packing in the second over which was followed by Naveen's spectacular over in which the pacer claimed the scalps of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) and Shakib Al-Hasan (0).

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin comes to rescue, helps Afghanistan pull off historic win over Australia in Super 8

Bangladesh were 31/3 when rain halted the proceedings. After they resumed play, Rashid picked two wickets off his consecutive overs but Bangladesh continued their fearless approach and were ahead on the DLS par score. However, the Afghan skipper was having none of it and went on to snare two wickets off consecutive balls, to also become the fastest to 150 T20 wickets, going past New Zealand's Tim Southee.

Das remained a thorn in Afghanistan's side, standing firm and hammering the ball over square leg to bring up his half-century. However, with wickets falling at the other end, Das was left alone as Naveen returned to remove Bangladesh's number 9 and 10.

The result knocked out former champions Australia, whose slim hopes were hinging on Bangladesh winning this game. The winning team had also defeated Australia by 21 runs on Sunday. Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the semifinals on June 27.

India also entered the semis after defeating Australia by 24 runs on Monday. They will play against England next.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's stellar 92-run knock helps IND post 205 vs AUS

Brief scores:

Afghanistan: 115 for 5 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 43; Rishab Hossain 3/26).

Bangladesh: 105 all out in 17.5 overs (Litton Das 54 not out; Rashid Khan 4/23).

(With inputs from PTI)