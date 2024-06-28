T20 Word Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah becomes second-highest wicket-taker for India in single edition

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 13 wickets for the "Men in Blue." The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has emerged as the highest wicket-taker for India in a single edition of the T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: File Pic)

Lead Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the second-highest wicket-taker for India in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his exceptional skills in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match against England. He attained the feat after registering two wickets against Jos Buttler and Co.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 13 wickets for the "Men in Blue." The left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has emerged as the highest wicket-taker for India in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. In the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match against England, Arshdeep went wicketless in his two overs. In the ongoing mega event, he has 15 wickets to his name.

Former Indian pacer RP Singh is in third place as he picked 12 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2007.

Recapping India's previous T20 World Cup 2024 match against England in the semi-final, Jos Buttler's side won the toss and decided to bowl against the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma (57 runs from 39 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 runs from 36 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) helped India power to 171/7. Hardik Pandya (23 runs from 13 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17* runs from 9 balls, 2 fours) also played a supporting role in the first innings.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave away 37 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, England failed to understand the nature of the surface and eventually could only reach a total of 103 in 16.4 overs. Harry Brook (25 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) and Jos Buttler (23 runs from 15 balls, 4 fours) were the only standout batters for the Three Lions.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with both of them picking up three wickets in their respective spells and helping India clinch a 68-run win. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while defending the 172-run target.

The final of the T20 World Cup 2024 is now perfectly set as the clash between the unbeaten sides, India and South Africa, is set to take place in Barbados on Saturday.

(With ANI Inputs)