Standout moment in Indian cricket Dinesh Karthik recalls Yuvraj Singhs iconic six sixes
'Standout moment in Indian cricket': Dinesh Karthik recalls Yuvraj Singh's iconic six sixes

Updated on: 07 April,2024 08:06 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

After losing their first matches, both India and England desperately needed a win to boost their chances in the semis

Yuvraj Singh (Pic: AFP)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Dinesh Karthik reminisced about Yuvraj Singh's heroics during India's T20 World Cup 2007 clash against England and labelled it as the "standout moment in Indian cricket."


On September 19, 2007, Yuvraj displayed a remarkable performance that cemented his name in history, taking place at Kingsmead.


It was the Super Eight phase of the World Cup. After losing their first matches, both India and England desperately needed a win to boost their chances in the semis.


The flamboyant batsman tonked 6 sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format. His record-breaking feat played a pivotal role in India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2007.

While recalling the moment, Karthik said on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, "It was a moment for each and every person who had been in that ground, who was watching the match, and who was part of that in any way shape or form - that six sixes was a standout moment in Indian cricket."

"Ravi Shastri's voice behind it and all the things that happened before the Andrew Flintoff fight, it wasn't a fight, it was just a casual conversation, but that led to whatever it led," he added.

Yuvraj Singh was considered to be one of the best hitters of his era. His sheer capability to find the fence even against the best bowlers around the world was a sight to behold.

Karthik didn't hold back from commending Yuvraj's art with the bat and said, "I mean, he was batting, he's a dream boss. When he bats well, there are not many other better-looking players who can be six-hitters and I am sure you bowled to him."

"You (Ashwin) realise maybe, as an off-spinner, you probably had the better of him at times but when he gets going, he can be a really hard batter to bowl," he added.

While talking about the way Yuvraj batted, Ashwin used the word "princely" to define it while Karthik stuck with, "Regal is the word I would use for him. It was phenomenal. There are people with sixes and then there is Yuvraj Singh with his back lift, who makes it look a lot easier than it is supposed to." 

(With agency inputs)

