T20 World Cup 2024 | "A lot of credit goes to Jasprit": Arshdeep Singh post win vs AUS

Arshdeep Singh (Pic: File Pic)

The positive approach that pacer Jasprit Bumrah has in the T20 World Cup 2024 helps the other Indian team bowlers to go for wickets in pressure situations, said young start pacer, Arshdeep Singh.

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer Arshdeep is among the leading wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup 2024. So far, he has bagged 15 wickets in six matches with an average of 11.86 and an economy rate of 7.41 runs per over.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, has taken 11 wickets in the same number of games, conceding just 4.08 runs per over, a rarity in the shortest format.

"I guess a lot of credit goes to Jasprit because he puts a lot of pressure on the batters. He gives what, three or four runs in and over," Arshdeep said after securing a 24-run win over Australia in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"So, batsmen are coming hard against me and when they are trying, I just have to try and bowl my best ball and there are a lot of chances of getting wickets there because on the other hand, they see the runs are not coming and the asking rate is going high.

"So, they take more risk against me and there's a chance always of getting a wicket there. So there's a lot of credit of my wickets that goes to Jasprit," he said.

Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav has yet again delivered performances when the team needed it the most. Featuring in just three T20 World Cup 2024 matches, the wrist-spinner has bagged seven wickets.

"Kuldeep is a champion spinner. Whenever he gets a chance, he delivers and he's always been in the wickets and today as well he was bowling from the tough end and even against the wind, he managed to bowl at around 6 an over and took crucial wickets.

"He is a really important player in our team and we are looking forward to take all from him and we hope he takes a lot of wickets," said Arshdeep, who had David Warner caught in the slips on Monday.

Team India will clash with England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. Ahead of the match, the "Men in Blue" will have the last edition's loss to England in mind.

Asked about his plans for the semifinals, Arshdeep added: "Right now, I'm not expecting anything out of that game, just we'll have a little celebration after this game and a long travel day ahead. And then we'll see what conditions there are and how we can do our best there."

Australia's star pacer Josh Hazlewood also credited Kuldeep and Bumrah saying that they made the difference.

"I thought the wicket was - a pretty good wicket it was probably a 190-par score and they got the other side of it and we went underneath.

"I thought the chase was well on target for quite a lot of the time there and probably till Kuldeep and Jasprit, their eight overs, probably proved the difference again as they usually", said Hazlewood.

(With PTI Inputs)