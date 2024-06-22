Breaking News
T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam likely to take legal action against criticism following early exit

Updated on: 22 June,2024 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Pakistan ended their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead rubber after India and the USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage

T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam likely to take legal action against criticism following early exit

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is likely to take strict action against YouTubers and former cricketers who accused him of his poor run in the T20 World Cup 2024, Geo News reported, citing sources.


After an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, Babar and Co. were receiving criticism from their national ex-players and fans. 


Sources informed Geo News that during Pakistan's campaign, a social media campaign was used to "target" Babar, which made him feel "disheartened."


It was also reported that the evidence is being gathered by the Pakistan Cricket Board's legal department related to the comments passed by former players and YouTubers.

Some of the players and the officials arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport via a private airline flight in the early hours of Wednesday.

The players who returned included Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, and senior manager Wahab Riaz. Some players decided to extend their stay in the Americas after early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Babar, along with Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, are expected to depart on Saturday.

After playing the finals against England in the previous edition, the "Green Shirts" failed to even qualify for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing global showpiece.

Pakistan ended their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead rubber after India and the USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage.

Having placed in Group A, Pakistan suffered defeats against debutants USA and arch-rivals India. Later, they won two matches, but it was not enough to boost their chances for the Super 8 qualification.

Pakistan's next white-ball series will be against Australia in November. The "Men in Green" will engage in a three-match ODI series, which will kick start on November 4.

(With ANI Inputs)

