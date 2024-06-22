Breaking News
T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner eyes another milestone ahead of the Afghanistan clash

Updated on: 22 June,2024 05:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
David Warner will be eager to script his name in history ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Afghanistan on Sunday. In the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh, Warner was the man to help Australia chase the target at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the Super 8 stage

David Warner (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan, traditional Australian opening batsman David Warner is close to attaining a new feat in his international career.


David Warner is just 25 runs shy from becoming the first-ever Australian batsman to complete 1,000 runs in the T20 global showpiece.


The left-hander has been dominant in the T20 World Cups since making his debut in 2009. Other than him, Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli (1,170), Rohit Sharma (1,039) and former Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) have attained the feat.


In the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh, Warner was the man to help Australia chase the target at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the Super 8 stage.

Dropping his catch when he was batting at five runs, Warner turned it into a huge opportunity by smashing an unbeaten 53 runs off just 35 balls.

While chasing 141 in a rain-affected match, Warner showed his intent from the get-go. He pulled off the reverse and slog sweep to pick up boundaries off Mahedi Hasan.

Warner's onslaught wasn't limited to spinners. He effortlessly picked up boundaries against the pacers as well.

David Warner was also hailed by his former teammate Ricky Ponting as he continues to deliver performances when his international career is coming to its glorious end.

Ponting feels Warner will be missed more than just the runs he produces with his bat.

"I've said it a few times already, I think he's going to be really hard to replace," Ponting told journalists at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, as quoted from cricket.com.au.

"Not just with the runs but the way he plays the game. Being able to open the batting the way that he has even in Test cricket, a pretty aggressive mindset, puts pressure back on the bowler straight away. That stuff is pretty hard to find," he added.

David Warner will be eager to script his name in history ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

(With ANI Inputs)

