Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his stellar knock vs AFG x 00:00

SKY's dominance and momentum he said "I think there's a lot of hard work and practice gone behind this. And as I say again and again, there's a lot of process and routines involved and when I go inside, when I play the game, I know I'm pretty clear in my mind what I want to do."

Man of the match to a batter for an important game - Suryakumar Yadav says, Really happy with the way things went. And yeah, the first batter to get better of the match, hopefully the first of many.

Talking about what Suryakumar Yadav thinks of Rashid Khan - I have told this before as well and I'll say that again on air when he bowls this very difficult to pick him so I know what shots I want to play when I'm inside. Best bowler in the world. You can't let him dominate. You have to be a step ahead. But I am happy to be on a better side today."

Tough pitches in the USA, coming out here to the Caribbean what adjustment need to be made, he added "I think you just need to know what the game plan is. You practice accordingly when you get a few practice sessions and just know your game and when you go inside give the team fast what the team requires on that given day. Just, just be that way when you look at how the."

Reflection of Sruyakumar's inning- When I think I still remember when Hardik came into bat, I told him the same thing. Let's keep back with the same intent. Let's not leave too much to the end because in the end, it was definitely going to be a difficult thing to do with the ball getting old, reversing and all. So, I said let's keep pressing the pedal and see where we get in the end of 16 overs. But yeah, very happy with the way we got 180 on the board.

