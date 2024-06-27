Bumrah, who has been doing exceptionally well in the ongoing T20 World Cup, snaring 11 wickets at an outstanding economy of 4.08 in the 23 overs he has bowled so far

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Iconic former India all-rounder Kapil Dev feels Jasprit Bumrah is a "1000 times better" bowler than what he was at his prime.

Bumrah, who has been doing exceptionally well in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, snaring 11 wickets at an outstanding economy of 4.08 in the 23 overs he has bowled so far.

"Bumrah is 1000 times better than me. These young boys are far better than us. We had more experience. They are better," Kapil told 'PTI Videos'.

Bumrah, who is widely regarded as the best pacer in international cricket now, has played 26 Tests for India, picking up 159 wickets and an economy of under three. His 89 ODI appearances have yielded 149 wickets while his T20I wicket count stands at 85 from 68 matches.

Kapil ended his career with a then world record 434 Test wickets and is considered one the best all-rounders of all time who also claimed 253 ODI scalps.

The 65-year-old, who led India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983, also lauded the overall fitness levels of the current national team.

"They are very good. Outstanding. They are fitter. They are much more hardworking. They are fantastic," he said.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Paul Collingwood called Bumrah the 'best cricketer in the world' ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final showdown with England. He spoke on the impact Bumrah has on the Indian cricket team. He said, "I think if you had a piece of paper and had to pick a cricket team, in any form of the game, Jasprit Bumrah would be the first name going on that list right at the top. It is as simple as that. He is the best cricketer in the world at this moment. The skill level, the pace, and the deception that he has in T20 cricket are incredible."

However, Collingwood said that England is playing an aggressive brand of cricket and if they manage to attack Bumrah, it will have a huge affect on the game. He also advised England not to take a conservative approach and focus on just seeing off Bumrah safely.

"You saw Travis Head get after Bumrah a couple of times, in the Australia match. And the impact it has if the opposition takes down your spearhead could dishearten the Indian cricket team. So that is an approach that England may take, but it is a risky one because we know how skillful and how many wickets Bumrah can take," he concluded.

In six matches, Bumrah has taken 11 wickets so far in the tournament at an average of 8.54 and an economy rate of just above 4. His best bowling figures are 3/7. England is just two games away from making history and becoming the first men's team to retain a T20 World Cup, as per the ICC.

(With agency inputs)