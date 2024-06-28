T20 World Cup 2024 final: 5 decisive match-ups that can swing the verdict

India's last major silverware of any kind was the Champions Trophy in 2013 and their hopes have been repeatedly dashed since

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa here on Saturday, PTI looks at five key contests that could determine the course of the match.

Despite cricket's huge popularity in India and the nation being the epicentre of the T20 game through the lucrative IPL, their only triumph in the competition came 17 years ago.

India's last major silverware of any kind was the Champions Trophy in 2013 and their hopes have been repeatedly dashed since. They came agonisingly close to winning the 50-over World Cup at home last year but lost to Australia in the final, breaking the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians.

Rohit Sharma vs Marco Jansen

It's not a fabled rivalry. Yet. But the Indian skipper has a certain vulnerable side to left-arm pace as substantiated by Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the past.

Though it is less pronounced now, Jansen, who has been in fine fettle in the event, could open up that old wound with his probing line outside off-stump to deny India early momentum.

However, the numbers are in favour of Rohit. The Mumbaikar has faced the SA pacer in nine T20I innings and was dismissed only once while taking 113 runs off him.

Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada

India's unbeaten run in this ICC showpiece has masked the poor run of Kohli with the bat, 75 runs from seven matches at an average of 10.71. Kohli will run into a formidable opponent in Rabada in the title clash.

The SA quick has so far taken 12 wickets from eight matches, but his economy is even more impressive - 5.88 - considering he often bowls in the Power Play and in the death overs.

Kohli would do well to exert some care while playing that trademark swat-flick as Rabada's incoming deliveries can sneak past it. In all T20Is, Rabada has ousted Kohli four times in 13 innings, giving away just 51 runs.

Rishabh Pant vs Keshav Maharaj

This could be a very interesting battle in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, and not just because of their current form. Let's take a look at their numbers in the tournament first. Pant has so far made 171 runs from seven matches at a reasonable strike-rate of 129 and Maharaj has bagged 9 wickets from seven matches. The wicketkeeper batter has been batting No. 3 in this event, and in all possibility, he could meet the left-arm spinner inside the first 10 overs.

Maharaj will have to be at his accurate best to prevent Pant from playing all his unconventional shots, and the left-hander was also dismissed three times playing the reverse sweep/paddle. Maharaj will hope that Pant will be equally adventurous against him.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Quinton de Kock

De Kock is the highest run-getter for SA in this World Cup with 204 runs from eight matches, made at a strike-rate of 143. His bursts upfront have given them an upper hand in some low-scoring matches. But he will be up against Bumrah, the best bowler on the planet at this moment.

The Indian pacer has taken 13 wickets from seven matches at an astounding economy of 4.12. De Kock will have to be at his absolute best not just to score runs off Bumrah, but even not to lose his wicket against him.

Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav vs Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen is certainly among the most destructive players against spin. But in this World Cup he has made just 138 runs from eight matches at an anaemic strike-rate of 112.

The right-hander will have to be contend with Axar and Kuldeep, who have been troubling batters with their exemplary lines and subtle variations.

Klaasen will have to regain his range-hitting abilities if South Africa want some steam in the middle overs, either while setting or chasing a total.

