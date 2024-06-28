For Dravid, winning the World Cup isn't about personal glory but rather about the collective effort and the inspired leadership of Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid during Team India practice session (Pic: AFP)

Known for his punctuality, Rahul Dravid once arrived late to a reading session in Bengaluru. Despite being asked to move forward, he chose to sit quietly in the back row with other attendees for the entire event, showcasing his modest demeanor. Dravid has never sought the spotlight or the front seat; it's simply not his style.

However, come Saturday, regardless of the result, the world will watch as India's head coach stands prominently during the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Amidst this, the 51-year-old is experiencing an unfamiliar wave of attention with the #DoItForDravid campaign trending on social media platforms, although such personal accolades aren't typically aligned with Dravid's principles.

For Dravid, winning the T20 World Cup 2024 isn't about personal glory but rather about the collective effort and the inspired leadership of Rohit Sharma.

In his own words, "I just want us to play good cricket. Doing it for someone is against who I am as a person and what I believe in. So, I don't wish to discuss it," Dravid emphasized to Star Sports.

He further articulated his philosophy, drawing on a memorable quote: "I want to win this World Cup because it's there. It's not for anyone, it's not for anybody, it's just there to win."

These sentiments reflect Dravid's enduring simplicity and selflessness, exemplified throughout his career.

Reflecting on his steadfast commitment to team objectives, Dravid recalled a defining moment over a decade ago during India's tour to England in 2011, when personal retirement speculation was overshadowed by his dedication to upcoming challenges, particularly the pivotal series in Australia.

"I felt a series win in Australia was crucial for the team," Dravid had stated unequivocally, underscoring his team-first mentality.

This steadfast dedication has always been Dravid's hallmark, allowing the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and VVS Laxman to play their attacking games with confidence, knowing Dravid was there to hold the fort.

Today, in a similar vein, Dravid remains resolute, undeterred by the potential outcome of the final. Whether celebrated amidst jubilant teammates and fans or silently reflecting on a walk back, Dravid's equanimity will prevail, a testament to his unwavering commitment to the team's cause.

