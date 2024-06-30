Rohit had retired from the shortest format of the game immediately after the final, following the footsteps of senior teammate Virat Kohli who had earlier announced his own retirement

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Rohit Sharma awakens to T20 World Cup trophy by his side in latest Instagram post x 00:00

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma awoke the morning after the T20 World Cup 2024 final with the glittering trophy by his bedside. The exhilarating victory against South Africa in Barbados marked a historic achievement for Team India.

Rohit had retired from the shortest format of the game immediately after the final, following the footsteps of senior teammate Virat Kohli who had earlier announced his own retirement. The opening batter shared a glimpse of his farewell moment on Instagram, posting a photo of himself waking up next to the coveted T20 World Cup 2024 final trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That was my final game as well. I've cherished every moment since I began playing this format. There couldn't be a better time to bid adieu. I've loved every bit of it. Starting my India career in this format was a dream come true," Rohit expressed.

Rohit Sharma posts snapshot of World Cup trophy of morning after (Pic: Instagram)

Both Sharma and Kohli concluded their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note, securing India's first joint victory in this prestigious tournament.

Kohli's pivotal innings of 76 runs off 59 balls earned him the Player of the Match award, contributing significantly to India's total of 176 runs in the final. Subsequently, India triumphed over South Africa by a narrow margin of seven runs in a thrilling climax to secure their second T20 World Cup title.

Also Read: Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Reliving Team India's World Cup glory

Throughout the tournament, Sharma exemplified leadership and prowess, accumulating 257 runs in 8 matches at an impressive strike rate of 156.70. With a career tally of 4231 runs, he concluded his T20I journey as the highest run-scorer, amassing five centuries—the most by any batter in T20I history—alongside 32 half-centuries, showcasing a stellar strike rate of 140.

Sharma's retirement announcement marked the end of an era in T20I cricket, punctuating a career distinguished by remarkable achievements and contributions to Indian cricket's success on the global stage. His leadership and batting prowess have left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of cricketers and fans alike.

Looking ahead, Sharma's legacy as a cricketing stalwart and ambassador of the game will endure, serving as a beacon for future generations aspiring to emulate his success and sportsmanship. His farewell from T20I cricket is not just a personal milestone but a moment of reflection on his journey and the invaluable contributions he has made to Team India's storied cricketing history.