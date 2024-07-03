The delay in their departure underscores the unpredictability of weather patterns in the Caribbean region during the hurricane season

An uprooted tree lays on the beach after the passing of Hurricane Beryl (L), Team India (R) / Pic: AFP

The departure of the Indian cricket team, triumphant in the T20 World Cup 2024, from the Caribbean island has faced delays due to the non-arrival of their chartered flight.

The team, led by Rohit Sharma, clinched the title with a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final on Saturday. However, their return journey has been hampered by Hurricane Beryl, which disrupted normal operations at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados, where they are stranded.

To facilitate their return, Air India has arranged a special charter flight named AIC24WC, coined as Air India Champions 24 World Cup. This flight, which departed from New Jersey, USA on July 2, was expected to land in Barbados around 2 am local time. However, due to logistical challenges and the aftermath of the hurricane, its arrival was delayed.

The resumption of operations at Grantley Adams International Airport on Tuesday signaled hope for the stranded team members, their families, support staff, and accompanying officials from the Indian cricket board and media. Originally scheduled to depart on July 2 at 6 pm local time and arrive in Delhi at 7:45 pm IST the next day, their plans were thwarted by the adverse weather conditions.

As Hurricane Beryl downgraded from a Category 5 to a Category 4 storm, it continued its path towards Jamaica, affecting regional air traffic and causing further uncertainty for the team's departure. Despite these challenges, the Indian cricket board remained optimistic about their safe return home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to felicitate the victorious team upon their return, though the exact timing of the ceremony remains to be confirmed. This recognition highlights the significance of their achievement in the T20 World Cup 2024, adding to the anticipation surrounding their arrival.

The delay in their departure underscores the unpredictability of weather patterns in the Caribbean region during the hurricane season, which runs from June to November. Such challenges are not uncommon for international sporting events held in tropical climates, necessitating careful planning and flexibility in travel arrangements.

Efforts are underway to ensure the timely departure of the team from Barbados to Delhi, with the charter flight expected to depart at 4:30 am local time, embarking on a 16-hour journey. Barring further complications, the team is anticipated to land in Delhi on Thursday at 6 am IST, marking the end of their eventful journey from victory on the field to challenges off it.

In conclusion, while the Indian cricket team's celebration of their T20 World Cup triumph has been momentarily stalled by adverse weather conditions and logistical hurdles, their impending return promises a warm welcome and national acclaim for their sporting prowess and resilience in the face of adversity.

(With agency inputs)