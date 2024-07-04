The Blues won the title for the second time after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. The T20 World Cup 2024 winning team touched down in Delhi on Thursday. They received a warm welcome from fans awaiting to see their favourite heroes and the sight of the T20 World Cup 2024

Rajeev Shukla (Pic: File Pic)

T20 World Cup 2024 | "It's a great achievement": Shukla reflects on Team India's success

The Board of Control for Cricket in India vice-president Rajeev Shukla said Team India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024 was a "great achievement."

The Blues won the title for the second time after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Shukla said that everyone in the country is happy after Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup. The BCCI vice-president gave all the credit to the players and BCCI officials for their success in the marquee event.

"Everybody is happy because it's a great achievement to win the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa and many countries. I would like to give credit to all the players, team management and BCCI officials... They landed here today in a private chartered plane of Air India and now they'll be heading for Mumbai and there will be reception...," Shukla said.

Earlier, the players along with their families and BCCI officials were stuck in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. At that stage, a category four hurricane passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

(With ANI Inputs)