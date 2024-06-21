T20 World Cup 2024: Quinton's 65 help South Africa post 163 vs England

Having needed to bat first in the T20 World Cup 2024 against England, South African opener Reeza Hendricks departed early on 19 runs. Despite losing early wickets, David Miller played a knock of 43 runs in 28 balls including 4 fours and 2 sixes. The "Three Lions" now need to chase a target of 164 runs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Quinton de Kock (Pic: PTI)

South Africa's star batsman Quinton de Kock played a gritty knock of 65 runs to help the side post 163 on board in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against England. The Proteas lost six wickets during their inning built-up. Quinton's knock came in 38 deliveries and was laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes. The "Three Lions" now need to chase a target of 164 runs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Having needed to bat first in the T20 World Cup 2024 against England, South African opener Reeza Hendricks departed early on 19 runs. Coming to bat at number three, Heinrich Klaasen returned to the pavilion on eight runs. Despite losing early wickets, David Miller played a knock of 43 runs in 28 balls including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Captain Aiden Markram was only able to score one run in the Super 8 clash against England. Tristan Stubbs stayed unbeaten on 12 runs along with Keshav Maharaj on five runs. Marco Jansen departed on a duck in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against England.

England's lead pacer Jofra Archer was the standout performer in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against South Africa. The pacer bagged three wickets by conceding 40 runs in his four overs. Spinner Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid registered one wicket each to their names. Reece Topley, Sam Curran and Mark Wood went wicketless in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. Despite claiming three wickets, Archer was the most expensive bowler for the English side. Completing their quotas of four overs, Topley and Rashid were bashed for 23 and 20 runs, respectively. Ali and Curran bowling three overs conceded 25 and 29 runs, respectively. Wood just bowled two overs and conceded 22 runs.