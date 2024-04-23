T20 World Cup 2024 | "That door is now closed": Narine on his inclusion in WI squad

Following his form with the bat and ball in the IPL 2024 for Kolkata Knight Riders, attempts were made to convince Narine to come out of retirement for the T20 World Cup 2024. He has been representing KKR since 2012 and is in the seventh position of the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2024. So far, he has scored 286 runs including a century vs RR

Sunil Narine (Pic: File Pic)

Former West Indies bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine is having a great run at the IPL 2024 and won't come out of retirement for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The global showpiece is set to begin in June.

Narine last represented West Indies in August 2019 and retired in November last year. He now focuses only on the T20 franchise's league around the world.

Following his form with the bat and ball in the IPL 2024 for Kolkata Knight Riders, attempts were made to convince Narine to come out of retirement for the T20 World Cup 2024.

"I'm truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Narine wrote in an Instagram post.

He asserted that he has made peace with his decision and will be supporting the team from home. "I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies.

"Guys who have worked hard over the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title. I wish you all the best," he added.

He has been representing KKR since 2012 and is in the seventh position of the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2024. So far, he has scored 286 runs including a century against Rajasthan Royals.

With the ball, the off-spinner is KKR's joint-leading wicket-taker with nine scalps at an average of 22.11 and an economy rate of 7.10.

Narine's purple patch has compelled West Indies captain Rovman Powell to encourage the spinner to come out of retirement for the home World Cup.

"For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his ears, he's blocked out everyone. Asked (Kieron) Pollard, (Dwayne) Bravo, (Nicholas) Pooran, hopefully before they select the team, they can crack his code," Powell had said last week.

(With PTI Inputs)