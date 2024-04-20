T20 World Cup 2024 | "I think KL has always been a contender": McClenaghan

Before his 82-run knock in the IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings, Rahul was struggling to score huge runs. In six matches, he was only able to score 204 runs and averaged 34. His form even raised concerns for the T20 World Cup 2024

KL Rahul (Pic: File Pic)

Former Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan feels that Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul has always been a contender in India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The global showpiece is set to begin on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

KL Rahul made his return to the field of cricket after complaining of right quadriceps pain following India's defeat in the first Test against England earlier this year.

Rahul came on as an impact substitute against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), as the LSG management was keen on "easing him back" from injury.

Before his 82-run knock in the IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings, Rahul was struggling to score huge runs. In six matches, he was only able to score 204 runs and averaged 34. His form even raised concerns for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Mitchell McClenaghan expressed that Rahul has always been a contender for a spot in the highly anticipated tournament.

"Well, I think KL has always been a contender; it is just how well he performs in the IPL leading up to the competition. This is a very significant performance. I think his spirit will be high. I think the main thing on which he will be focusing right now is the spirit of his team. I think it is a massive win; it is a huge win, in fact, in terms of where they are in the points table," the former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan said on ESPNcricinfo.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes that with his blitzkrieg, the LSG skipper, who recently turned 32, has put his name on the table for a spot in the team.

"There is a cue in that particular department that the top-order batter but keeper also. He has certainly put his name on the table," Moody added.

While chasing 177, Rahul forged a 134-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock, which laid the groundwork for a successful chase. Rahul struck 82 in 53 deliveries at a strike rate of 154.72, which included nine boundaries and three maximums. Nicholas Pooran came in to provide the icing on the cake and seal an 8-wicket win for LSG over CSK.

