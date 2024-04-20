Breaking News
IPL 2024 DC vs SRH Hyderabads terrific batting puts 266 runs vs Delhi
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Hyderabad's terrific batting puts 266 runs vs Delhi

Updated on: 20 April,2024 09:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Facing 29 balls, Shahbaz Ahmed also smashed an unbeaten 59 runs. His unbeaten knock consisted of 2 fours and 5 sixes. Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen who is in great form in the IPL 2024 departed early against Delhi Capitals. The hosts now need to chase 267 runs in 20 overs

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (Pic: AFP)

A terrific batting display from Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen helps the side post 266 runs on board in the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals. The hosts now need to chase 267 runs in 20 overs.


Opening the innings, Travis Head blasted 89 runs in just 32 deliveries. His knock was laced with 11 fours and 6 sixes. Followed by Abhishek Sharma who scored 46 runs in just 12 balls. During his knock, he smashed 2 fours and 6 sixes. The duo put on a partnership of 100-plus runs. Abhishek missed by just one run from registering the fastest-ever half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League.


Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024 | "It would be greatest feeling to represent India": Karthik


Facing 29 balls, Shahbaz Ahmed also smashed an unbeaten 59 runs. His unbeaten knock consisted of 2 fours and 5 sixes. Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen who is in great form in the IPL 2024 departed early against Delhi Capitals. His eight-ball innings ended with a score of 15 runs laced with 2 sixes. Nitish Kumar Reddy also accumulated some crucial runs. The right-hander played a knock of 37 runs off 27 balls which included 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler for Delhi. The spinner conceded 55 runs and bagged four wickets in four overs. Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar registered one wicket each to their names.

Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm seamer, whose career has been dogged by inconsistency, helped Sunrisers in getting a 'Head start' as the short balls were summarily dispatched over deep mid-wicket for sixes with 19 coming off the first over.

On a track, where it required them to pitch it on a fuller length, all Delhi pacers bowled short as Head and Abhishek would just stand deep in their crease and make merry.

(With PTI Inputs)

