With Karthik also emerging as a contender, the wicketkeeper slot will be a hotly-contested one for which the Team India think tank may pick two at the most for the T20 World Cup 2024. He is also the third leading run-getter for RCB with 226 runs, behind Virat Kohli (361) and skipper Faf du Plessis (232)

Dinesh Karthik (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024 | "It would be greatest feeling to represent India": Karthik x 00:00

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik who has been in great form in the IPL 2024 is ready to play for India in the T20 World Cup 2024 if he gets a chance. The T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to begin next month in the USA and West Indies. He was also part of the Indian squad in the T20 World Cup in 2022.

After his last international appearance, Karthik has been involved in commentary. Returning back to action in the IPL 2024, the right-hander has showcased extraordinary strokes and is striking the ball at a strike rate of 205 plus.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is also the third leading run-getter for RCB with 226 runs, behind Virat Kohli (361) and skipper Faf du Plessis (232). "At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India. I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T20 World Cup," the RCB wicketkeeper-batters said ahead of the clash against KKR.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024: Indian players to impress so far!

With Karthik also emerging as a contender, the wicketkeeper slot will be a hotly-contested one for which the Team India think tank may pick two at the most for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rishabh Pant, returning to the game after the accident has also shown some great signs while playing for Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are also on the contention list. RCB wicketkeeper-batsman also said that he would respect whatever the Big Three (Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar) decides.

"I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at the helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar. And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I'm 100 per cent ready, and I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup."

Also Read: IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals wins the toss and elects to bowl

Karthik further emphasised the importance of understanding his strengths as a player, focusing on precision rather than power-hitting like Andre Russell or Kieron Pollard.

He said he analyses bowlers' patterns to strategise his shots, visualising scenarios during practice to enhance his batting repertoire.

"These days as a player, you need to understand your strengths. I'm not a Russell or a Pollard who can just mishit a ball and get a six for it, rather," said Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik smashed 7 sixes and 5 fours during the run-chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024.

"So, I need to understand how I can beat gaps, what sort of balls I can hit for boundaries. And I realised there was a certain pattern in which bowlers were bowling to me, so I needed to try and work out a solution for that.

"Hence, when I practice, I try and understand, okay, if this is what they're going to bowl at me, how am I going to get a boundary, visualising a field that is going to be in place for me.

"So, I worked like that, and I worked backwards, and that helped me, you know, really learn a couple of shots more, at the back end. It's been great to go out there and express myself, and it's been thoroughly enjoyable to do what I'm doing for RCB as a finisher," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)