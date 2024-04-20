IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals wins the toss and elects to bowl

The Delhiites will be high on confidence after securing a win in their previous IPL 2024 game against Gujarat Titans. They bowled out Shubman Gill-led GT for just 89 runs, thanks to pacer Mukesh Kumar. Later, DC successfully chased the target in just 8.5 overs

Rishabh Pant, Pat Cummins (Pic: File Pic)

The 35th fixture of the IPL 2024 is underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Delhiites will be high on confidence after securing a win in their previous IPL 2024 game against Gujarat Titans. They bowled out Shubman Gill-led GT for just 89 runs, thanks to pacer Mukesh Kumar. Later, DC successfully chased the target in just 8.5 overs.

But this time they will face one of the most dangerous and in-form batting units of the IPL 2024. The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad and Aiden Markaram have already posted 270 plus runs twice in the IPL 2024. Despite posting a humongous target, SRH has also been successful in defending it.

Delhi's Jake Fraser-McGurk has so far impressed in his two IPL 2024 outings. He was added in the place of David Warner who missed out on a few matches due to an injury. Warner has been added in the playing XI against SRH, today.

The home crowd will like to witness a heroic innings from their captain Rishabh Pant. The first time Rishabh Pant made a public appearance at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, he walked on crutches, but when emotional Rishabh Pant walks as the captain of Delhi Capitals, he needs to bring his best game out to stop in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024.

Squads for the IPL 2024 match between DC and SRH:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Warner, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head.