TATA IPL 2023: Full list of injured players who will miss the cash-rich league

Sitting glued on the couch, donning your favourite team’s jersey, chanting names of players and breaking into a roar when your favourite team grabs a wicket. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) promises to be another exciting affair with a total of players who will look forward to going in with a renewed spirit when they take on their global counterparts to stake their claim on the elusive IPL 2023 trophy. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to clash in a blockbuster opening match of the IPL on March 31 at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Despite plenty of fanfare and excitement, many major teams are dealing with injuries to some of their key players. As the 2023 ODI World Cup draws near, Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL season and is on the road to recovery from his persistent back issue. His compatriot Rishabh Pant, who is also the skipper of Delhi Capitals, will miss IPL 2023, as he continues to recover from his car accident, which happened on December 31 last year.

Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson was also ruled out as he continues to heal from a recurring back injury. England all-rounder Will Jacks has also been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to an injury. Jhye Richardson recently underwent a surgery after suffering a hamstring injury, forcing him to pull out of the IPL.

Jonny Bairstow has remained out of action since September last year, after sustaining an injury while playing golf and is yet to be given medical clearance by England Cricket Board (ECB). Anrich Nortje's availability in IPL 2023 is not yet confirmed, and continues to recover from an injury. Meanwhile, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer missed the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a recurring back injury and the BCCI is yet to give a medical update. It has also come to notice that Sarfaraz Khan could miss IPL 2023 due to an injury.

List of players who are ruled out of IPL 2023

1. Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

2. Rishabh Pant (DC)

3. Kyle Jamieson (CSK)

4. Prasidh Krishna (RR)

5. Will Jacks (RCB)

6. Jhye Richardson (MI)

Unconfirmed players for IPL 2023

1. Anrich Nortje (DC)

2. Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

3. Jonny Bairstow (PBKS)

4. Sarfaraz Khan (DC)