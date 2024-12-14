Australia remained at 28 for no loss from 13.2 overs as the tea session was washed out

The weather forecast predicts more rain in Brisbane on Saturday (Pic: Amit Shah)

Listen to this article Tea: No play possible as rain persists at the Gabba x 00:00

Rain continued to spoilsport as no play was possible in the second session on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia remained at 28 for no loss from 13.2 overs as the tea session was washed out.

Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well as the first session was marred by rain.

A steady drizzle had stopped play earlier in the sixth over as well.

Also Read: Siraj endures hostile Gabba welcome over feud with Head: WATCH

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India.

With not many probing questions asked, the first 25 minutes before the steady drizzle stopped proceedings for some time saw Australia reach 19 for no loss. While Nathan McSweeney (4 batting, 33 balls) defended dourly, Khawaja did pull Mohammed Siraj for a boundary before the break and added one more after play resumed.

Siraj was removed after a three-over first spell and it was Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs), who looked good first up, keeping the ball on the off-stump channel with his stock delivery that would dart in to put batters in uncomfortable positions.

Also Read: Khawaja shows guts as Australia reach 28 for no loss at lunch

But where Australia won the session was how Khawaja dealt with Bumrah. He defended well by dropping his bottom hand and trying to play as late as possible. The balls that went past Khawaja's outside edge weren't about being beaten; rather, he kept the bat close to his body, allowing the ball to deviate past the willow. He only played deliveries that were bowled into his body.

He knew that if they can manage Bumrah's first spell which is generally between six to eight overs, they can dominate other bowlers.

The second rain break came due to a sharper spell of showers, just as Akash and, especially, Siraj in his second spell began pitching the ball further up and started using angles well.

The five-match series stands tied at 1-1.

Brief Scores:

Australia 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/8).