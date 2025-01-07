Team India honoured with grand send-off for Physically Disabled Champions Trophy

The Indian team, captained by Vikrant Ravindra Keni, is gearing up for their opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on January 12

India squad for Physically Disabled Champions Trophy (Pic: DCCI/X)

The Indian cricket team for the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy 2025 was given an empowering send-off on Tuesday in New Delhi, ahead of their participation in the prestigious tournament. The PD Champions Trophy 2025 is set to commence on January 12 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, featuring four competing teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England.

Tuesday’s send-off ceremony, held under the inspiring banner of #AbJunoonJitega, celebrated the team's resilience and underscored the growing support for differently-abled athletes in the country.

Ravi Kant Chauhan, the Secretary General of the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), extended his best wishes to the team. “The players have worked tirelessly to reach this stage, and their dedication is unmatched. I am confident they will leave a lasting impact on the global stage, and the entire nation stands behind them in their pursuit of success,” Chauhan remarked.

The Indian team, captained by Vikrant Ravindra Keni, is gearing up for their opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on January 12, marking the beginning of what promises to be an intense and highly anticipated campaign.

In addition to Keni, who leads the team, Ravindra Gopinath Sante serves as vice-captain, and both hail from Mumbai. The squad also includes wicketkeepers Yogender Singh from Madhya Pradesh and Devendra Singh from Uttar Pradesh, along with several other talented players from across India. Among the key players are Akhil Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Radhika Prasad (Uttar Pradesh), Akash Anil Patil (Mumbai), Sunny Goyat and Pawan Kumar (Haryana), Jithendra, Narendra, and Rajesh (Karnataka), Nikhil Manhas, Amir Hassan, and Majid Magray (Jammu and Kashmir), Kunal Dattatray Phanase (Maharashtra), and Surendra (Rajasthan). The reserves include Jaswant Singh (Rajasthan), Sadiq (Delhi), and GS Shivashankara (Karnataka).

The team will be supported by an experienced coaching staff, including head coach Rohit Jhalani, strength and conditioning coach Ramswaroop Saini, assistant coach Ravindra Patil, fielding coach Rohit Sharma, video analyst Sanket Khedkar, and physiotherapist Mayank Pushkar.

Sminu Jindal, the founder-chairperson of Svayam, a non-profit organization and sponsor of the PD Champions Trophy, emphasized the importance of celebrating these athletes. “These athletes redefine courage and perseverance. Svayam is proud to support this tournament and to celebrate the spirit of inclusivity that sports bring to society,” Jindal said.

The tournament has received widespread attention, thanks in part to the leadership of Jay Shah, Chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah has been a driving force behind initiatives that promote diversity and inclusivity within cricket, ensuring that the sport remains accessible to all athletes, regardless of their physical abilities.

