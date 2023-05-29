Ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia beginning from June 7 at The Oval, India batting mainstay Virat Kohli joined the national team's training session on Monday at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club along with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat

Kohli, Umesh and Siraj were seen jogging (Pic: Twitter/BCCI)

Listen to this article Team India prepares for World Test Championship final against Australia, Kohli and others join training session x 00:00

Ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia beginning from June 7 at The Oval, India batting mainstay Virat Kohli joined the national team's training session on Monday at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club along with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat.

The BCCI on Monday shared pictures of the members of the team on their official twitter handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Team India members begin their preparations for the WTC23 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club," BCCI said in a tweet.

While Kohli, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were seen jogging in their new training kit, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be seen rolling his arm over at the nets.

Unadkat was engaged in a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been playing for Sussex in the English county circuit to prepare for the final, was seen arriving on the training ground.

Umesh and Shardul Thakur were among the first batch of players to reach London.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and young Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal have also reached, while the last batch including Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, K S Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane, will be leaving on Tuesday following the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Jaiswal was included in the squad as a stand-by player after Ruturaj Gaikwad informed BCCI about him getting married on June 3-4.

India had finished second in the inaugural season of WTC (2021) after losing the final to Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Australia confirm 15-member squad for World Test Championship final, pacer Josh Hazlewood makes the cut