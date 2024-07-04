Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Indias celebratory victory parade at Wankhede hindered by delayed start

India's celebratory victory parade at Wankhede hindered by delayed start

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The team had only recently returned from Barbados, arriving in the national capital in the early morning hours

Fans flock to Marine Drive to witness Team India celebratory victory parade (Pic: Sameer Abdedi)

The start of Team India's victory parade along Marine Drive on Thursday faced a delay due to the squad's arrival in the city slightly past 5:00 pm local time.


According to the outlined schedule provided by local authorities, the victorious T20 World Cup team was scheduled for a two-hour procession aboard an open bus, starting from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point to the renowned Wankhede Stadium, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.


Reports indicated that the team departed from New Delhi at 3:42 pm, following their earlier engagements that included a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. The team had only recently returned from Barbados, arriving in the national capital in the early morning hours.


Also Read: Throngs of supporters head to Marine Drive for Team India Victory Parade

At the iconic Wankhede Stadium, fervent fans swiftly filled the stands upon its gates opening, eager to commemorate India's spectacular cricketing achievement from the previous Saturday. The stadium, which holds historical significance as the site of India's last ODI World Cup victory in 2011, saw enthusiastic supporters flocking in, while thousands more gathered outside the closed gates around 5:00 pm.

Following their arrival in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma's team and their accompanying support staff commenced their journey towards the southern end of the city, where the Wankhede Stadium stands as a bastion of cricketing history and national pride. The atmosphere surrounding the stadium was electric, resonating with the chants and cheers of supporters eagerly awaiting the glimpse of their cricketing heroes.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Team India T20 WC celebration: Fans flock to Marine Drive to witness celebratory victory parade

The delay in the parade's commencement did little to dampen the spirits of the fans, who had patiently awaited the team's triumphant return and were determined to celebrate the historic victory in grand fashion. The event not only symbolized the team's achievement but also served as a testament to the enduring passion and dedication of Indian cricket enthusiasts.

As the team's bus made its way through the bustling streets of Mumbai, adorned with banners and flags in the national colors, the city reverberated with excitement and pride. Spectators lined the parade route, waving flags and banners emblazoned with messages of support and adoration for their favorite players.

Inside Wankhede Stadium, the atmosphere reached a crescendo as fans filled every available seat, their voices merging into a unified roar of celebration. The venue's iconic stands, witness to countless historic cricketing moments, now bore witness to yet another memorable chapter in Indian cricket history.

For the players and support staff of Rohit Sharma's team, the parade culminated in a triumphant arrival at Wankhede Stadium, where they were greeted by a sea of jubilant faces. The ceremony that followed was a fitting tribute to their skill, determination, and resilience throughout the T20 World Cup campaign.

(With agency inputs)

