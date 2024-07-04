Team India T20 World Cup celebration: Throngs of supporters head to Marine Drive for Team India Victory Parade

Like Ishan, several other enthusiastic supporters defied monsoon downpours and stringent security protocols as they gathered eagerly for the homecoming of India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 cricket team

Marine Drive abuzz as fans converge for Victory Parade (Pic: Sameer Abdedi)

The bustling crowds at Churchgate and other railway stations in Mumbai continues to steadily grow as throngs of people make their way to south Mumbai to witness the Team India victory parade and catch a glimpse of the team.

In the Mumbai local trains heading towards Marine Drive, fervent cricket enthusiasts were heard passionately shouting patriotic slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', and hailed 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma', alongside expressions like 'Jai Shri Ram!'

"I had a work from home today luckily because I have Tuesday and Thursdays work from home. I left my house at 3:45 pm to get to Andheri. While my friend entered the first train, I couldn't enter the because there was no place. So, then I entered the AC train. We did anticipate the crowd but not so much that I wouldn't get place to enter. I think we were 15-20 runs short (sic)," Ishaan Desai, a 21-year-old finance professional, told Mid-Day.

Despite the challenges posed by heavy rain and heightened security measures, the fervor of the fans remained undiminished. Their unwavering support was a testament to cricket's unparalleled popularity in India, where the sport is revered as more than just a game but a cultural phenomenon.

The atmosphere at the airport on Thursday was electric as hundreds of devoted fans, undeterred by the inclement weather, congregated with placards honoring their favorite players and proudly waving the national flag. The team's thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 victory over South Africa by a narrow seven-run margin in the Bridgetown final, just days prior, had ignited a wave of jubilation across the nation.