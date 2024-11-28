Breaking News
Feeding India Concert: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
EC must clarify how voter turnout rose by over 7 per cent after polling ended: Patole
IIT Bombay develops app to boost reading fluency in schools
WR, civic authorities demolish 45 encroachments in Bandra East
Two dupe Bhiwandi man of Rs 30 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Team India visit Australian Parliament ahead of warm up tie in Canberra

Team India visit Australian Parliament ahead of warm-up tie in Canberra

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Canberra
Sandipan Banerjee | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The time difference between Perth and Canberra necessitated a rest day on Thursday, allowing the team to recover and acclimatise to the local conditions

Team India visit Australian Parliament ahead of warm-up tie in Canberra

India players with Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Parliament House in Canberra yesterday. PIC/BCCI

Listen to this article
Team India visit Australian Parliament ahead of warm-up tie in Canberra
x
00:00

After an hour-and-a-half flight delay, the Indian cricket team touched down in Canberra on Wednesday evening from Perth, preparing to face the Australia PM XI in a two-day pink-ball warm-up fixture starting Saturday. The time difference between Perth and Canberra necessitated a rest day on Thursday, allowing the team to recover and acclimatise to the local conditions.


The downtime wasn’t all about relaxation, though. In the evening, the Indian contingent, led by captain Rohit Sharma, made a significant visit to the iconic Parliament House, courtesy of an invitation from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The team spent an hour at the historic venue, where the PM personally met and interacted with every player and member of the support staff. Rohit introduced each individual, highlighting the camaraderie between the two nations.


Also Read: "You drop Boland out… and add Beau Webster": Ian Healy


Australia’s assistant minister for foreign affairs, Tim Watts, later took to social media, praising Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli. Back on the cricketing front, India are set to resume their preparations on Friday with a practice session at Manuka Oval. However, looming rain in Canberra threatens to disrupt their plans. The warm-up game itself, a day-night pink-ball affair, will provide the team with a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their skills ahead of the highly anticipated Adelaide Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which the visitors currently hold a 1-0 lead.

The visit to the Parliament House and the warm reception from the Australian government underline the significance of this bilateral cricketing rivalry, not just on the field but also as a cultural exchange. With two intense days of cricket around the corner, all eyes now turn to Canberra’s skies, hoping for clear weather.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Team India australia India vs Australia canberra rohit sharma virat kohli border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK