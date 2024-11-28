"You drop Boland out… and add Beau Webster": Ian Healy

But Healy doesn’t want Webster to just be a “standby”. “I like that, but I don’t reckon standby, get him in,” Healy said on SEN Radio.

Beau Webster. Pic/Getty Images

Former Australian wicketkeeper batter Ian Healy has urged the team think tank to seriously consider handing Beau Webster a Test cap in the pink ball fixture against India at Adelaide next week. The selectors on Thursday added the Tasmanian all-rounder to the squad for the second Test as a cover for Mitchell Marsh, who is managing an ankle issue. But Healy doesn’t want Webster to just be a “standby”. “I like that, but I don’t reckon standby, get him in,” Healy said on SEN Radio.

Ian Healy

“I don’t really like just adding him to the squad unless he’s going to play, drop the 12th man.” Marsh had pulled up sore after bowling the most overs he has in a Test match in three years during the Perth Test. As a result, Australia had to rely on spin and medium-pace overs from Marnus Labuschagne, along with five overs of off-spin from Travis Head during their 295-run humbling in the series opener.

Webster, who is also a right-arm pacer like Marsh, is expected to come into the equation if the Western Australian can’t bowl the overs required of him. “You drop Boland out… and add Beau Webster. He’s through his injury phases. He’s massive, he’s 2m tall and he’s performed at every level — youth cricket, 2nd XI, Australia ‘A’ and Shield level,” Healy, a veteran of 119 Tests, said.

