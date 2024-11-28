"I must admit, I didn’t think that they could win the first Test, India": Ricky Ponting

Although they were out for 150, they still got a chance to bowl on the wicket when it was probably at its best to bowl on.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that the Indian team play better on foreign wickets and conditions than their home. The remarks came after India deflated Australia by 295 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

“Australia lost by what? Nearly 300 [295] runs. So, they’ll be very disappointed. Everyone asked me on Day One when India won the toss about having a bat, and I said, no, absolutely, you have to bat first there. Four Test matches have been played there. The team batting first has won all four times. You don’t want to go against what the stats say. Although they were out for 150, they still got a chance to bowl on the wicket when it was probably at its best to bowl on."

“I must admit, I didn’t think that they could win the first Test, India, going there in Perth with conditions that are so foreign to them. But I also made a point going into the Test match that I actually think India are a better team away from home now than they are at home. I think they play foreign wickets and conditions better than they play their own conditions now. And I think that’s been proven over the last week in Perth,” Ponting told Star Sports.

