Team India, Windies get US visas for last two T20Is

A Cricbuzz report said the USA visas were obtained at the eleventh hour following the intervention of Guyana President Irfan Ali

The last two T20Is between India and West Indies, to be held in Lauderhill, Florida on August 6 and 7, are all set to happen after both teams received their visas to the USA.

