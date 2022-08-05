Breaking News
Team India, Windies get US visas for last two T20Is

Updated on: 05 August,2022 08:00 AM IST  |  Lauderhill
A Cricbuzz report said the USA visas were obtained at the eleventh hour following the intervention of Guyana President Irfan Ali

The last two T20Is between India and West Indies, to be held in Lauderhill, Florida on August 6 and 7, are all set to happen after both teams received their visas to the USA. 

A Cricbuzz report said the USA visas were obtained at the eleventh hour following the intervention of Guyana President Irfan Ali.

t20 t20 international team india west indies sports news cricket news

