Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Team Indian to assemble in Delhi on June 5, Proteas arrive on June 2

Team Indian to assemble in Delhi on June 5, Proteas arrive on June 2

Updated on: 01 June,2022 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

Team Indian to assemble in Delhi on June 5, Proteas arrive on June 2

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP


The Indian cricket team will assemble here on June 5 ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa.

The first match of the series begins here on June 9 and South Africa will arrive here on June 2.




There will be no crowd restrictions and there will be no bio-bubble for the series though players will be tested regularly for COVID-19.


The other venues are Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bangalore (June 19). 

The Indian cricketers are in the middle of a much needed break post a two-month long IPL.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rohit sharma virat kohli kl rahul jasprit bumrah t20 cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK