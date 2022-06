Team Indian to assemble in Delhi on June 5, Proteas arrive on June 2

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

The Indian cricket team will assemble here on June 5 ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa.

The first match of the series begins here on June 9 and South Africa will arrive here on June 2.

There will be no crowd restrictions and there will be no bio-bubble for the series though players will be tested regularly for COVID-19.

The other venues are Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bangalore (June 19).

The Indian cricketers are in the middle of a much needed break post a two-month long IPL.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever