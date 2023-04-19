Team Mumbai Indians celebrate Arjun Tendulkar’s maiden IPL wicket: Watch

Arjun Tendulkar turned heads after bowling a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians trounced Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs to register their third successive win here at Uppal in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Arjun Tendulkar (Pic: AFP)

Playing his second IPL game, Tendulkar bowled two overs with the new ball before returning to bowl the high pressure final over with Sunrisers needing 20 runs. He chose to bowl full and wide and lived up to everyone's expectations in the MI dugout. The 23-year-old scalped his maiden IPL wicket against Hyderabad in the process.

Following their stupendous victory over Aiden Markram and Co., the entire Mumbai Indians squad were seen celebrating Tendulkar’s success. In a video shared by the franchise on its Twitter handle, Tendulkar can be seen cutting the cake while the other players cheer for him.

Watch the video below.

Tendulkar showcased tremendous grit and determination by returning figures of 1-18 in 2.5 overs, including a maiden over with the scalp of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The franchise on Sunday handed a debut to Tendulkar as stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Though he failed to scalp a wicket, he delivered when it mattered most yielding only 17 runs in 2 overs.

Coming to the match, Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty alongside youngster Tilak Varma (37 off 17) who fired Mumbai to a challenging 192 for five after being put in to bat. With the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get go but Sunrisers recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16). In the end, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games.