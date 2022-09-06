Breaking News
Teammate Smriti Mandhana can’t believe birthday girl Jemimah is 22

Updated on: 06 September,2022 09:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues


India women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana and teammate Jemimah Rodrigues indulged in banter on social media after the former wished Lil J on her 22nd birthday. 


Mandhana Instagrammed this picture (right) on Monday for her 6.4 million followers and wrote: “Happy birthday Jemsuuuu!! Can’t believe you’re 22. Loads of love. Okay bye get lost now.” 



Jemimah replied: “Haha I also can’t believe!! Thank you so much Smritzuuuu. Okay getting lost now.”


The post received over three lakh ‘likes’.

