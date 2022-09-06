Teammate Smriti Mandhana can’t believe birthday girl Jemimah is 22

Jemimah replied: “Haha I also can’t believe!! Thank you so much Smritzuuuu. Okay getting lost now.”

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues

India women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana and teammate Jemimah Rodrigues indulged in banter on social media after the former wished Lil J on her 22nd birthday.

Mandhana Instagrammed this picture (right) on Monday for her 6.4 million followers and wrote: “Happy birthday Jemsuuuu!! Can’t believe you’re 22. Loads of love. Okay bye get lost now.”

Jemimah replied: “Haha I also can’t believe!! Thank you so much Smritzuuuu. Okay getting lost now.”

The post received over three lakh ‘likes’.

