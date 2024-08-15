Tejal, Raghvi half-tons go in vain as Aus ‘A’ win ODI against India 'A'

This is the fourth successive defeat for India ‘A’ on their tour of Australia following their 0-3 whitewash in the T20 series in Brisbane

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Fine half-centuries by middle-order batters Raghvi Bist and Tejal Hasabnis went in vain as India ‘A’ women lost their opening one-day match against Australia ‘A’ by four wickets, with Katie Mack scoring a century for the winners here on Wednesday.

This is the fourth successive defeat for India ‘A’ on their tour of Australia following their 0-3 whitewash in the T20 series in Brisbane. India, after setting a modest victory target of 250, thanks mainly to Tejal’s 53 and Raghvi’s 82, were thwarted by Aussie opener Katie’s 129 (126 balls, 11x4). Katie enjoyed fruitful half-century partnerships with fellow opener Maddy Darke (27) and Charli Knott (26) and a century stand with skipper Tahlia McGrath (56) as Australia easily won the game of the three-match one-day series.

