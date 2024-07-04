"Indian women’s cricket team are setting high standards": Jemimah Rodrigues

“In fielding, the Indian women’s cricket team are setting high standards. We will continue to do everything to maintain it. We will work hard and the results will come”

Jemimah Rodrigues at Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues said on Thursday that the team were focussing on improving its fielding, dubbing the department as a “game-changer”, ahead of the three-match Women’s T20I series against South Africa.

“We have clarity in our plans across the three departments. The work is ongoing in fielding to keep getting better because it is one department that is a game-changer,” she said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the opening T20I against the Proteas here on Friday.

The 23-year-old’s fielding effort during the one-off Test against South Africa here was lauded when she took a diving catch in the second innings to get rid of Delmi Tucker.

“In fielding, the Indian women’s cricket team are setting high standards. We will continue to do everything to maintain it. We will work hard and the results will come.”

The three-match T20I series will be India’s final preparation before the Asia Cup (T20) and the T20 World Cup.

