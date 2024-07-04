Breaking News
PCB to take decision regarding Babar Azam's captaincy after conversation with Kirsten and ex-players

Updated on: 05 July,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

Top

“I have asked them [Kirsten and Mahmood] to come here as I want to talk to them in person and in detail based on Kirsten’s report on the World Cup,” he told media here

PCB to take decision regarding Babar Azam's captaincy after conversation with Kirsten and ex-players

Babar Azam

PCB to take decision regarding Babar Azam's captaincy after conversation with Kirsten and ex-players
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said no decision has been made on Babar Azam’s future as captain yet, and the future course of action will be taken after consultation with former players and head coach Gary Kirsten.


Naqvi said he would meet head coach Kirsten and his assistant Azhar Mahmood here soon to discuss the national team’s T20 World Cup debacle, but refrained from taking any decision in haste.


“I have asked them [Kirsten and Mahmood] to come here as I want to talk to them in person and in detail based on Kirsten’s report on the World Cup,” he told media here.

“No decision taken so far related to Babar Azam. One former player has submitted a comprehensive report on what needs to be done to improve cricket. But I will take no decisions out of anger or based on what is being said on social media. Decisions taken out of haste and anger lead to more complications. 
I don’t want that,” he added.

