The Rohit Sharma-led side, that won the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa last week, arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados due to category 4 hurricane

Rohit Sharma with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article "Memorable conversation": PM Modi on meeting T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he had a memorable conversation with the members of T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, discussing their journey at the recently-concluded ICC event in USA and the Caribbean.

“An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament,” Modi posted on ‘X’ along with pictures.

The team landed in Delhi amid much fanfare before heading to the Prime Minister’s residence for breakfast, where they spent close to two hours. The Prime

Minister’s Office had earlier shared a one minute-plus video where the players were seen engaging in a hearty chat, sitting in a circle around Modi. Captain Rohit Sharma was to the right of PM Modi while head coach Rahul Dravid was to his left.

The players wore special customised jerseys with the word ‘CHAMPIONS’ written in bold letters on the front and two stars, denoting two T20 World Cup titles, above the Team India crest on the top left corner. All of them were seen flashing smiles as they chatted with the PM. The bunch also posed for picture with the PM.

On the occasion, BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah presented the Prime Minister a customised Team India jersey with ‘NAMO’ and ‘1’ inscribed on it in bold.

