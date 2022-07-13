Tendulkar, Sehwag, Yuvraj and others wish a Happy Guru Purnima 2022 to the world

Read what some of India's finest cricketers had to say on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima

A collage of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Virender Sehwag. Pic/file pic, PTI

Several of Indian cricket's biggest names took to Twitter on Wednesday to wish fans all over the world a Happy Guru Purnima 2022.

Guru Purnima is an auspicious Indian festival dedicated to 'gurus' who are responsible for shaping the lives of their tutors. In many ways, it is also a celebration of all the virtues instilled in the tutors by their 'gurus.'

Many of India's top cricket players have recognized the effect that their 'gurus' have had in their lives. Needless to say, their 'gurus' played an influential role in helping them become the household names that they did.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a Tweet that read, "I have been lucky to have not 1 but 3 Gurus - my father, Achrekar Sir & my brother Ajit. They taught me not just cricket, but also to be a good human being first and foremost. Happy #GuruPurnima to all Gurus."

the former blockbuster Indian opener Virender Sehwag Tweeted, "There will be no darkness in your life, when there is the ray of light of the blessings and teachings of your Guru. Gratitude to all the great Guru's who have walked this planet."

India's ex-star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a Tweet saying, "A big thank you to both my gurus, seniors and teachers for being a source of strength and positivity all through my life. You all have helped me evolve into the person I am today! Happy Guru Purnima."

Suresh Raina, the hard-hitting former India and CSK batsman, Tweeted,"Today, I bow to those who have inspired me and always taught me right and pushed me to higher success. I will forever be grateful to my Gurus for enlightening my life."

Former-Indian Test great VVS Laxman's Tweet read, "On the auspicious occasion of #GuruPurnima, I want to express my gratitude to all my coaches & my uncle who played a pivotal role in transforming me into the person I am today."