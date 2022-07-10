Virender Sehwag backs the idea to have Rishabh Pant opening the batting for India

In a surprise move on Saturday, Pant opened the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and the duo stitched a rapid 49-run stand for the first wicket

Rishabh Pant in action during the 2nd T20I between England and India. Pic/ AFP

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has welcomed the move of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant opening the batting in the second T20I against England.

Sehwag said he liked the idea of Pant opening the batting and also praised Bhuvenshwar Kumar for the "top" class bowling following India's win over England. "Fantastic effort by the Indian bowlers, Bhuvi has been top class. Like the idea of Pant opening. Congratulations Team India on the wonderful series win," Sehwag tweeted.

Fantastic effort by the Indian bowlers, Bhuvi has been top class. Like the idea of Pant opening. Congratulations Team India on the wonderful series win #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lXUO6EJ7AX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 9, 2022

India defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20I and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also praised Team India for a comprehensive win over England. "Comprehensive win by #TeamIndia to beat England convincingly in the T20 series. Well done. Keep it going," Sachin tweeted.

India and England will lock horns in the third T20I in Nottingham on Sunday.

