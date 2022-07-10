Breaking News
Not convenient to hold local body polls in rainy season: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hints at further delay of local body polls
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns, President flees home
Mumbai: Sex racket busted at Lower Parel spa; 5 held, 6 rescued
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Virender Sehwag backs the idea to have Rishabh Pant opening the batting for India

Virender Sehwag backs the idea to have Rishabh Pant opening the batting for India

Updated on: 10 July,2022 12:35 PM IST  |  Birmingham
ANI |

Top

In a surprise move on Saturday, Pant opened the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and the duo stitched a rapid 49-run stand for the first wicket

Virender Sehwag backs the idea to have Rishabh Pant opening the batting for India

Rishabh Pant in action during the 2nd T20I between England and India. Pic/ AFP


Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has welcomed the move of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant opening the batting in the second T20I against England. 

In a surprise move on Saturday, Pant opened the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and the duo stitched a 49-run stand for the first wicket.




Sehwag said he liked the idea of Pant opening the batting and also praised Bhuvenshwar Kumar for the "top" class bowling following India's win over England. "Fantastic effort by the Indian bowlers, Bhuvi has been top class. Like the idea of Pant opening. Congratulations Team India on the wonderful series win," Sehwag tweeted.


 

India defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20I and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series.

Also Read: India have a 'real powerhouse T20 team,' says former England spinner Ashley Giles

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also praised Team India for a comprehensive win over England. "Comprehensive win by #TeamIndia to beat England convincingly in the T20 series. Well done. Keep it going," Sachin tweeted. 

India and England will lock horns in the third T20I in Nottingham on Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

team india england t20 international virender sehwag cricket news sports news sachin tendulkar Rishabh Pant

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK