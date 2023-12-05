Test series in India will be biggest Test for Bazball feels Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 December,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

The term Bazball, coined after McCullum’s nickname Baz and the attacking philosophy that he endorses, has also found its pride of place in Collins dictionary

England coach Brendon McCullum at Bangalore yesterday. Pic/PTI

Bazball has changed the dynamics of England’s batting approach in Test cricket and their Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum is very clear that irrespective of outcome, his team won’t deviate from its aggressive tactics against India in the five-Test series, where most tracks will offer substantial turn.


The term Bazball, coined after McCullum’s nickname Baz and the attacking philosophy that he endorses, has also found its pride of place in Collins dictionary.


The meaning of Bazball is “a style of Test cricket in which the batting side attempts to gain the initiative by playing in a highly aggressive manner.”

England will face India in five Tests, starting January 25. “We have got a huge challenge against a very good Indian team in five Tests in India,” McCullum said at the Royal Challengers Bangalore Innovation Lab’s Leaders Meet India.

“I am excited about it because you want to test yourself against the best side and I genuinely believe that India is the best in their own condition. It is going to be a good challenge for us. If we have success then fabulous, if we don’t, then I know we will go down in the style that we want to go down,” McCullum used the platform, to signal his and his team’s clear attacking intent for the marquee series.

In his address, McCullum also expressed his thoughts on the essence of Bazball and what it stands for. “We are playing the game, because we love cricket and we want to try and be as good at cricket as we possibly can. During the time that you are in the chair, you want to make sure you enjoy it and you shouldn’t wait till the end of your career to do so.”

