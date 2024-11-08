Greg Chappell wants Rohit, Kohli to rekindle youthful mindset

“I explained to him that the mental demands of batting intensify with age,” Chappell wrote in a column for Sydney Morning Herald

As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepare for one of their career’s defining challenges in Australia in the upcoming Test series, former India head coach Greg Chappell believes the stalwart duo can “rekindle” the energy and focus of their youth to rediscover their lost glory.

According to Chappell, the ageing Rohit and Kohli must summon the same drive and focus that once marked their prime years if India hope to reclaim its form on foreign soil. Reflecting on a conversation with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in 2005, Chappell shared insights into the hurdles players face as they age.

Tendulkar had sought Chappell’s perspective and asked “Greg, why does batting become harder as you get older? Surely it should get easier?”

“I explained to him that the mental demands of batting intensify with age,” Chappell wrote in a column for Sydney Morning Herald.

“When one is younger, the mind is focused on making runs. As you age, the opposition has put work into finding your weaknesses, and you are more aware of the conditions and the situation of the game,” Chappell wrote, describing Rohit, Kohli and Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith as the “giants” of current times.

“If you want to play like you did as a younger player, you have to rekindle the attitude and thought processes that you had as a younger player. That is the greatest challenge for the ageing player,” Chappell had explained to Tendulkar.

