England is at the fourth place in ICC World Test Championship standings with eight wins, seven losses and a draw after series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka

Zak Crawley. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'That's what people want....': England's Crawley on Rohit-led India's attacking cricket during Kanpur Test x 00:00

England opener Zak Crawley lauded Indian batters for their attacking brand of cricket during the second Test against Bangladesh at Kanpur, which saw the world's number one ranked side force out a result out of an almost unwinnable game.

ADVERTISEMENT

India recently completed their 2-0 series win against Bangladesh at home. In the Kanpur Test, Team India missed two days of action due to rain and wet outfield after Bangladesh ended the first day at 107/3 in the first innings.

When Bangladesh started day four with the same score, the match looked heading towards a draw with two days left and only the first innings being played. But Bangladesh was first skittled out for 233 and then India got some quickfire runs, posting 285/9 and taking two Bangladesh wickets at the end of day four. On the next day, India bundled out Bangladesh for 146 and were leading by 94 runs. They got a target of 95 runs and chased it down easily.

Speaking ahead of his side's first Test against Pakistan at Multan, Crawley was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, "That is what people want to watch. That is what we have been talking about for two years now. They are world-class players, some of my favourite players to watch bat - maybe not when we are playing against them - but it is awesome."

Also Read: Gwalior sees deployment of 2,500 cops for Ind-Ban T20 match amid protests

Notably, since mid-to-late 2022, England have also gained popularity within Test cricket circles for their 'Bazball' approach to the game under skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, which is about playing fearless, positive and attacking cricket without any worry of results.

Notably, Crawley has been a crucial part of this England side under McCullum. Since the appointment of McCullum as coach in May 2022, Crawley has scored 1,621 runs in 26 Tests at an average of 35.23, with a strike rate of over 76 and two centuries and 10 fifties in 48 innings. His best score is 189.

England is at the fourth place in ICC World Test Championship standings with eight wins, seven losses and a draw after series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are eighth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings after their series loss to Bangladesh at home.

The Shan Masood-led side are under pressure heading into the first Test against England, with their last win in a home Test dating back to February 2021. Pakistan have not won a home Test match in their last 10 attempts, which includes a 3-0 series loss to England in 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever